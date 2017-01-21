Saturday, January 21, 2017

FEATURED STORIES

Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood...

0
An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...

EVENT ALERT

Tickets on sale now at EdCC for Lunar New Year dinner

0
Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden,...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Scene in Lynnwood: Regional Fire Authority open house

0
A small crowd gathered at Station 15 (18800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood) on Thursday to discuss a Regional Fire Authority proposal being discussed...

GOVERNMENT

City Council to receive Regional Fire Authority update during Tuesday meeting

0
After taking Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Lynnwood City Council will convene on Tuesday night at its regular 7 p.m. time...

EDUCATION

Scene in Lynnwood: EdCC Breakfast of Champions

0
Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a Breakfast of Champions on Wednesday morning. The event, catered by EdCC culinary arts...

SPORTS

Prep basketball gallery: Meadowdale takes down Marysville Gretchell

0
Photographer Ken Pickle took these photos from Meadowdale's Friday night game against Marysville Gretchell. The Mavs took home a victory with a final score...

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities...

1
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...

BUSINESS

Another store to close this month at Alderwood Mall

0
The F.Y.E. store at Alderwood Mall is closing at the end of the month, due to non-renewal of their lease. One of the store's employees...

MORE STORIES

A news website covering all things Lynnwood, WA
Contact us: lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com
© Copyright 2015 - Lynnwood Today