Friday, February 3, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
Lynnwood Today
Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How much water will you need if disaster...
Administrator
-
Feb 2, 2017
1
We present the second of a monthly series of video tips in the “ReadyTogether” campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership...
Investigation complete on Scriber Lake Road fire; cause remains unknown
Administrator
-
Feb 2, 2017
Medical examiner identifies MLT man as man shot and killed by Lynnwood officer
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
Lynnwood man stabbed by Edmonds woman on quest to be serial killer
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Off-leash dog park grand opening in Lynnwood on Feb. 11
Administrator
-
Feb 2, 2017
0
Community members on two and four legs are invited to join the City of Lynnwood in the grand opening of its new off-leash dog...
Cold weather shelter open Feb. 1 and 2
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks to benefit Clothes for Kids
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Stolen gun recovered after police investigate suspicious behavior
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
0
A loaded, stolen handgun was recovered after Lynnwood Police investigated two subjects behaving suspiciously outside Fred Meyer. A loss prevention officer working at Fred Meyer, 4615...
Power restored to all customers following Scriber Lake Road fire
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Scriber Lake fire
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Administrator
-
Feb 2, 2017
170
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Administrator
-
Jan 19, 2017
442
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Administrator
-
Jan 18, 2017
1501
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Administrator
-
Jan 13, 2017
624
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Administrator
-
Jan 9, 2017
1105
0
City Council to consider alternative infill materials for new Meadowdale Playfield...
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
1
Bids from developers for the new Meadowdale Playfield project will include options for two alternative infill materials other than crumb rubber, those involved with the...
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead yet
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Happening nearby: Terrace accepting comments for new development on Lynnwood border
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
District considers later school start times; community survey expected next week
Administrator
-
-
0
The Edmonds School District is considering later start times, following a series of studies showing that adolescents who start school later perform better in...
School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
Days before suiting up for Canadian national team, Meadowdale soccer star...
Administrator
-
Feb 2, 2017
0
Hannah Taylor is in the midst of a big week. The Meadowdale senior signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at...
Three more Lynnwood athletes sign letters of intent to play in college
Administrator
-
Feb 1, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Prep wrestling preview: ESD high schools prepare for postseason tournament Saturday
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
Administrator
-
Jan 18, 2017
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Administrator
-
Jan 15, 2017
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Administrator
-
Jan 27, 2017
New play area equipment coming to Alderwood Mall
Administrator
-
Jan 27, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
Administrator
-
Jan 24, 2017
