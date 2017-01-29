Home
About
Advertise
Politics
Subscribe
Election Watch 2016
News
Public Safety
Transportation
Business
Community
Crime
Education
General
Government
Pets
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Opinion
Arts & Entertainment
Events
Submit Event
Search
Sunday, January 29, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
LOG IN
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password?
Recover your password
Lynnwood Today
Home
About
Advertise
Politics
Subscribe
Election Watch 2016
News
Public Safety
Transportation
Business
Community
Crime
Education
General
Government
Pets
Sports
Sound Live Sports Network
Opinion
Arts & Entertainment
Events
Submit Event
FEATURED STORIES
Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire
Jan 28, 2017
0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...
Crews remain on scene after large fire; power and cable out for some customers
Jan 27, 2017
36 nearby units uninhabitable after large fire in building under construction
Jan 26, 2017
Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road
Jan 25, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1
Jan 29, 2017
0
The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Latter Day...
Reminder: Grand opening Jan. 31 for veterans-focused Hero’s Cafe
Jan 28, 2017
Comparative religions lecture series begins Thursday at Lynnwood Library
Jan 25, 2017
Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids
Jan 24, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lynnwood Fire responds to fire in Terrace caused by cigarette
Jan 28, 2017
0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon when a discarded cigarette lit an apartment deck on fire in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Fire...
Happening nearby: Driver arrested in Terrace with 0.480 blood alcohol content
Jan 27, 2017
Gallery: Fire crews continue to monitor burnt building Thursday afternoon
Jan 26, 2017
Level 3 sex offender moves to Lynnwood
Jan 26, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
377
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
1416
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
562
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
1013
0
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
627
0
GOVERNMENT
I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood ranks 74th worst bottleneck in country
Jan 28, 2017
0
I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood is one of the worst bottlenecks in the country, according to data provided by the American Transportation Research Institute...
Expect traffic delays northbound I-5 near Mountlake Terrace Sunday, Jan. 29
Jan 26, 2017
Officials share Regional Fire Authority developments during open houses
Jan 26, 2017
City Council to establish new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Monday
Jan 22, 2017
EDUCATION
December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools
Jan 29, 2017
0
Lynnwood High School Student Name: Elijah Edwards Mother's Name: Laurie Edwards Father's Name: Everett Edwards GPA: 3.76 Athletics: Three-time varsity basketball starter; two-time track varsity letter, where I run...
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb rubber concerns
Jan 26, 2017
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
Jan 22, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
Jan 18, 2017
SPORTS
Prep boys swimming: Mavs finish 2nd at District meet
Jan 29, 2017
0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....
Prep cheerleading: Second place for Mavs, third for Royals at cheer championships
Jan 29, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Runaway victory for the Royals against Terrace
Jan 28, 2017
Prep boys basketball: Royals fall to Terrace, 58-44
Jan 28, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Jan 29, 2017
0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Jan 28, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
Jan 18, 2017
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Jan 15, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Jan 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Jan 27, 2017
New play area equipment coming to Alderwood Mall
Jan 27, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
Jan 24, 2017
MORE STORIES
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Very, very extraordinary
Dec 29, 2016
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Hugh Ashton
Dec 17, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Chamber visited by Lynnwood K-9
Dec 15, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Tree lighting at Silver Creek Church
Dec 10, 2016
Let it snow! Scenes around Lynnwood
Dec 9, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: First snow of the season
Dec 9, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Local church group cleans up Meadowdale Park
Dec 8, 2016
A news website covering all things Lynnwood, WA
Contact us:
lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com
© Copyright 2015 - Lynnwood Today
Support LynnwoodToday.com by becoming a regular subscriber!
Subscribe Now