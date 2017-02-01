Home
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
My Neighborhood News Network
My Edmonds News
MLTnews
Lynnwood Today
Lynnwood Today
FEATURED STORIES
Lynnwood man stabbed by Edmonds woman on quest to be serial...
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
0
A 24-year-old Edmonds woman was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday after she was arrested for stabbing a Lynnwood man at a Highway...
Forward thinking: Beware of pride
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Veterans gather for opening of Hero’s Cafe at Verdant Health
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Man shot, killed on Highway 99 after coming at Lynnwood officers with knife
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
0
The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The shelter opens at 6:30...
Local Rotary clubs collecting new shoes, socks to benefit Clothes for Kids
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
Reminder: Grand opening Jan. 31 for veterans-focused Hero’s Cafe
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
0
Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 500 calls Jan. 19-25: 423 emergency medical aid calls, 31 motor vehicle collisions, 8 fires, 8 service...
PUD crews begin work to repair damage after Scriber Lake fire
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 23-28
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
Police investigating stabbing at Lynnwood motel
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Administrator
-
Jan 19, 2017
411
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Administrator
-
Jan 18, 2017
1460
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Administrator
-
Jan 13, 2017
592
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Administrator
-
Jan 9, 2017
1065
0
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Administrator
-
Jan 7, 2017
662
0
GOVERNMENT
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
0
Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
Happening nearby: Terrace accepting comments for new development on Lynnwood border
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood ranks 74th worst bottleneck in country
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
EDUCATION
School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
0
Following recent executive actions signed by Pres. Donald Trump, Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy issued a letter to parents on Monday emphasizing the...
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb rubber concerns
Administrator
-
Jan 26, 2017
SPORTS
Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday
Administrator
-
Jan 31, 2017
0
The Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks lead most of the game, but the Mav’s kept chipping away, coming away with a 55-52 win after a three-point bucket...
Prep wrestling preview: ESD high schools prepare for postseason tournament Saturday
Administrator
-
Jan 30, 2017
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 29, 2017
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
Prep boys swimming: Mavs finish 2nd at District meet
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Administrator
-
Jan 29, 2017
0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
Administrator
-
Jan 18, 2017
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Administrator
-
Jan 15, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Administrator
-
Jan 28, 2017
0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Administrator
-
Jan 27, 2017
New play area equipment coming to Alderwood Mall
Administrator
-
Jan 27, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
Administrator
-
Jan 24, 2017
