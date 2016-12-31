Saturday, December 31, 2016

FEATURED STORIES

EVENT ALERT

Reminder: Organization being formed to help local seniors age in place;...

Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization being formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting a...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Lynnwood motorcycle officer injured after losing control of bike

A Lynnwood police motorcycle officer suffered non-life threatening injuries on Saturday while assisting with a foot pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer. The...

GOVERNMENT

Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail...

Sound Transit and the U.S. Department of Transportation last week executed a $1.99 billion credit agreement under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act,...

EDUCATION

Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students

Just before Christmas, students from Seattle's Roosevelt High School visited Edmonds Community College to learn about advanced composite materials and processes used in the...

SPORTS

Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs lose to Warriors in rubber...

Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys basketball team defeated Meadowdale 81-49 in the annual cross-town rivalry rubber chicken game on the Mavs’ home court Friday night....

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017

  Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy! Each week...

BUSINESS

WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan

Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the Washington...

MORE STORIES

