Monday, January 9, 2017

Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie

Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters -- and...

Reminder: Edmonds CC Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to feature Joy...

Edmonds Community College will host a free Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Thursday, Jan. 12 that features keynote speaker Dr. Joy DeGruy. DeGruy is...

Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school

A student was emergency expelled from Mountlake Terrace High School this week after bringing a pellet gun to campus. In a letter sent home to...

Lynnwood City Council to elect new president; public hearing on code...

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to elect a new council president and vice president, along with council liaisons and alternates for external organizations...

Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9

The Edmonds School District is hosting its second Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting of this school year at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at...

This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017

Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.

Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues Jan. 8

Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles on the second Sunday of every month, offers free Western Swing dance instruction...

