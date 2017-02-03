Friday, February 3, 2017

Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How much water will you need if disaster...

We present the second of a monthly series of video tips in the “ReadyTogether” campaign launched by Snohomish County Fire District 1 in partnership...

Off-leash dog park grand opening in Lynnwood on Feb. 11

Community members on two and four legs are invited to join the City of Lynnwood in the grand opening of its new off-leash dog...

Stolen gun recovered after police investigate suspicious behavior

A loaded, stolen handgun was recovered after Lynnwood Police investigated two subjects behaving suspiciously outside Fred Meyer. A loss prevention officer working at Fred Meyer, 4615...

City Council to consider alternative infill materials for new Meadowdale Playfield...

Bids from developers for the new Meadowdale Playfield project will include options for two alternative infill materials other than crumb rubber, those involved with the...

District considers later school start times; community survey expected next week

The Edmonds School District is considering later start times, following a series of studies showing that adolescents who start school later perform better in...

Days before suiting up for Canadian national team, Meadowdale soccer star...

Hannah Taylor is in the midst of a big week. The Meadowdale senior signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer at...

Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson

Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

