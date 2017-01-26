Thursday, January 26, 2017

Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road

Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...

Comparative religions lecture series begins Thursday at Lynnwood Library

A comparative religions lecture series begins on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Lynnwood Library. The series will feature four lectures covering Christianity on Jan. 26, Islam...

Snohomish Fire District 1 fire calls: Jan. 12-18

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 544 calls Jan.12-18: 438 emergency medical aid calls, 24 motor vehicle collisions, 17 fires, 18 service calls,...

City Council to establish new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Monday

During Monday's business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council will vote on two ordinances that will eliminate the former Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission and establish...

School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb...

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting took note of a Washington State Department of Health study released...

Prep girls basketball: Royals remain undefeated after victory over Shorecrest

In what many expected to be a showdown between 3A Wesco League heavyweights, it was the Lynnwood Royals that delivered a knockout blow early,...

Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities...

Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...

Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications

The Master Builders Association (MBA) of King and Snohomish counties, through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling...

