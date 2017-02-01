Wednesday, February 1, 2017

FEATURED STORIES

Lynnwood man stabbed by Edmonds woman on quest to be serial...

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday after she was arrested for stabbing a Lynnwood man at a Highway...

EVENT ALERT

Cold weather shelter open Jan. 31, Feb. 1

The South Snohomish County Emergency Cold Weather Shelter will be open this Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. The shelter opens at 6:30...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25

Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 500 calls Jan. 19-25: 423 emergency medical aid calls, 31 motor vehicle collisions, 8 fires, 8 service...

GOVERNMENT

Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead...

Like the "dead man" scene in the classic Monty Python film, the Affordable Care Act is not dead yet. In 2009, I voted for the Affordable Care...

EDUCATION

School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions

Following recent executive actions signed by Pres. Donald Trump, Edmonds School District Superintendent Kris McDuffy issued a letter to parents on Monday emphasizing the...

SPORTS

Prep boys basketball: Chambers sinks 3-pointer to seal Mavs’ victory Tuesday

The Marysville-Pilchuck Tomahawks lead most of the game, but the Mav’s kept chipping away, coming away with a 55-52 win after a three-point bucket...

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson

Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...

BUSINESS

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

