Saturday, December 31, 2016
Have you seen Louie, lost in the 4800 block of 152nd...
Dec 31, 2016
0
From the Publisher’s Desk: Last chance to subscribe and benefit those in need
Dec 30, 2016
New year will mean new area code, 10-digit dialing for Western Washington
Dec 29, 2016
Forward thinking: Resolutions versus intentions
Dec 28, 2016
Reminder: Organization being formed to help local seniors age in place;...
Dec 31, 2016
0
Northwest Neighbors Network, a nonprofit organization being formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties, is hosting a...
Edmonds CC Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to feature Joy DeGruy
Dec 29, 2016
Reminder: League of Women Voters to host talk about oil transportation
Dec 29, 2016
Clothes for Kids to host open house in Lynnwood Jan. 4
Dec 27, 2016
Lynnwood motorcycle officer injured after losing control of bike
Dec 31, 2016
0
A Lynnwood police motorcycle officer suffered non-life threatening injuries on Saturday while assisting with a foot pursuit of a theft suspect near Fred Meyer. The...
Lynnwood Police investigating suspicious object outside Alderwood Mall
Dec 30, 2016
Fire safety tips for New Year’s celebrations
Dec 30, 2016
Water main break near 66th Avenue West and 195th Street Southwest
Dec 29, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Very, very extraordinary
Dec 29, 2016
1601
0
Lynnwood scenic: A white Christmas Eve Eve
Dec 24, 2016
300
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Flakes falling on Friday before Christmas
Dec 23, 2016
285
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Construction continues in City Center
Dec 22, 2016
464
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Walking on water
Dec 20, 2016
309
0
Sound Transit signs $1.99 billion loan agreement covering four light rail...
Dec 25, 2016
0
Sound Transit and the U.S. Department of Transportation last week executed a $1.99 billion credit agreement under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act,...
Community Transit to operate modified schedules for Christmas, New Years
Dec 22, 2016
Lynnwood city offices to close Friday, Monday
Dec 22, 2016
State Rep. Strom Peterson selected as vice chair of Environment, Capital Budget committees
Dec 19, 2016
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
Dec 28, 2016
0
Just before Christmas, students from Seattle's Roosevelt High School visited Edmonds Community College to learn about advanced composite materials and processes used in the...
Edmonds CC Foundation honors Boots to Books and Beyond campaign donors
Dec 23, 2016
Giving tree in Edmonds coffee shop generates presents for Cedar Valley School families
Dec 18, 2016
School Board hears presentation regarding ‘uncollectible’ fines and fees
Dec 16, 2016
Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs lose to Warriors in rubber...
Dec 31, 2016
0
Edmonds-Woodway High School’s boys basketball team defeated Meadowdale 81-49 in the annual cross-town rivalry rubber chicken game on the Mavs’ home court Friday night....
Girls Try Hockey For Free event set for Jan. 8
Dec 28, 2016
This Week in High School Sports: Dec. 26, 2016
Dec 26, 2016
Prep basketball photo gallery: Meadowdale edges Kingston 55-49
Dec 19, 2016
Survival comedy show coming Saturdays in early 2017
Dec 31, 2016
0
Saturday nights from Jan. 7 through Feb. 11, join Unexpected Productions at the Black Box Theatre as improvisers enter the ultimate game of improv comedy! Each week...
Recommended Reads: A swashbuckling tale with a Shakespearean twist
Dec 31, 2016
Enrollment open for Steel Magic Northwest steel band classes
Dec 27, 2016
Happening nearby: Driftwood Players sponsoring Home for the Holidays concert Dec. 28
Dec 25, 2016
WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan
Dec 31, 2016
0
Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas. The "ugly college socks" are supposed to show the wearer's love of the Washington...
Restaurant News: Bite of China now open
Dec 30, 2016
Coldwell Banker Bain predicts continued sellers’ market for Puget Sound in 2017
Dec 28, 2016
Chick-fil-A offering free items to Husky fans before Peach Bowl
Dec 27, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Very, very extraordinary
Dec 29, 2016
Lynnwood scenic: A white Christmas Eve Eve
Dec 24, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Flakes falling on Friday before Christmas
Dec 23, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Construction continues in City Center
Dec 22, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Walking on water
Dec 20, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Carolers at Station 15
Dec 18, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Local church group cleans up Meadowdale Park
Dec 8, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Crash blocks one lane of I-5
Dec 5, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Decked out for the holidays
Dec 4, 2016
Sixth grade class raises 1,600 pounds of food and supplies for food bank
Dec 2, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Putting up ‘Seasons Greetings’
Nov 28, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Rainy crash on southbound I-5
Nov 22, 2016
