Police have suspect in custody following Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday

A person was stabbed in the food court of Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody. According to Lynnwood...

Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health...

Do you want to feel better, look better and lose weight in the New Year? Do you have borderline or diagnosed high blood pressure?...

Washington State Patrol reminds drivers of Move Over law

With 29 Washington State Patrol vehicles struck while conducting traffic stops or providing motorist assistance in 2016, the state patrol this week issued a...

Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position

The Snohomish County PUD is seeking applicants interested in serving on the PUD's Board of Commissioners. A vacancy exists for the position of Commissioner District...

Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers

Middle schoolers are invited to participate in the Washington State Ferries spring cover contest. Students in grades 6-8 have until Wednesday, Jan. 18 to...

Prep girls basketball: Strong defense leads Mavs to victory over Terrace

The Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team earned their first 2A/3A Wesco League victory of the season with a 52-22 win over the Mountlake Terrace...

First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20

Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20 promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. The event is organized...

Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor

If you are like most people, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthy. The good news is that you can still...

