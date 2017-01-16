Home
FEATURED STORIES
Police have suspect in custody following Alderwood Mall stabbing Sunday
Jan 15, 2017
0
A person was stabbed in the food court of Alderwood Mall Sunday afternoon, and police said they had a suspect in custody. According to Lynnwood...
Playtime: Support a cause while meeting your fitness goals
Jan 14, 2017
Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count
Jan 12, 2017
Grand opening Jan. 31 for veterans-focused Hero’s Cafe in Lynnwood
Jan 12, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Reminder: Info session Jan. 18 for Verdant’s Mediterranean for Life health...
Jan 15, 2017
0
Do you want to feel better, look better and lose weight in the New Year? Do you have borderline or diagnosed high blood pressure?...
Sweater drive now on to benefit neighbors in need
Jan 14, 2017
Reminder: Clean up Lynndale Park for MLK Day of Service Monday
Jan 14, 2017
Bloodworks Northwest puts out call for donations
Jan 13, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington State Patrol reminds drivers of Move Over law
Jan 15, 2017
0
With 29 Washington State Patrol vehicles struck while conducting traffic stops or providing motorist assistance in 2016, the state patrol this week issued a...
Missing woman traveled from Edmonds to Lynnwood and back before being found
Jan 14, 2017
Child abduction attempts reported near College Place Elementary School
Jan 13, 2017
Do you know this man? Wanted for guitar theft
Jan 12, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
348
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
790
0
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
467
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Very, very extraordinary
Dec 29, 2016
1927
0
Lynnwood scenic: A white Christmas Eve Eve
Dec 24, 2016
506
0
GOVERNMENT
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
Jan 13, 2017
0
The Snohomish County PUD is seeking applicants interested in serving on the PUD's Board of Commissioners. A vacancy exists for the position of Commissioner District...
Rep. Larsen to host talks about Affordable Care Act future on Saturday
Jan 12, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
Jan 11, 2017
Goodwin elected president, Ross vice president during Monday city council meeting
Jan 10, 2017
EDUCATION
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
Jan 15, 2017
0
Middle schoolers are invited to participate in the Washington State Ferries spring cover contest. Students in grades 6-8 have until Wednesday, Jan. 18 to...
District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony
Jan 12, 2017
Edmonds CC students participate in NASA-funded undergraduate research
Jan 11, 2017
School District cuts ribbon at new Alderwood Middle School
Jan 11, 2017
SPORTS
Prep girls basketball: Strong defense leads Mavs to victory over Terrace
Jan 14, 2017
0
The Meadowdale Mavericks girls’ basketball team earned their first 2A/3A Wesco League victory of the season with a 52-22 win over the Mountlake Terrace...
Prep boys basketball gallery: Mavs lose to Terrace, 63-49
Jan 14, 2017
Prep girls basketball: Royals take down no. 2 ranked Stanwood
Jan 13, 2017
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017
Jan 9, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Jan 15, 2017
0
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20 promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. The event is organized...
Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘A Fierce Green Fire’ Jan. 14
Jan 13, 2017
Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
Jan 10, 2017
Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues Jan. 8
Jan 7, 2017
BUSINESS
Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor
Jan 15, 2017
0
If you are like most people, one of your New Year’s resolutions is to eat healthy. The good news is that you can still...
Hostess recalls White Peppermint Twinkies for salmonella concerns
Jan 10, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Empty shelves inside Gap
Jan 8, 2017
New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall
Jan 6, 2017
