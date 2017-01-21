Home
FEATURED STORIES
Local students with disabilities ‘Sing Loud and Proud’ at first Lynnwood...
Jan 21, 2017
0
An audience of over 250 people cheered and clapped for 11 students Friday night at the first "Lynnwood Idol - Sing Loud and Proud" singing...
Restaurant news: A teaser for Mel and Mia’s, now open in Perrinville
Jan 20, 2017
Attention commuters: Several bus routes impacted by Friday protests in Seattle
Jan 19, 2017
Reminder: Volunteers needed for annual Point in Time count
Jan 18, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Tickets on sale now at EdCC for Lunar New Year dinner
Jan 19, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College is selling tickets for a nine-course Lunar New Year dinner on Friday, Feb. 3. The dinner will be held at Szechuan Garden,...
Final weeks for healthcare sign-up assistance at Lynnwood Library
Jan 19, 2017
Bloodworks Northwest issues another urgent call for donors
Jan 17, 2017
Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to feature presentation on fraternal organizations
Jan 17, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Scene in Lynnwood: Regional Fire Authority open house
Jan 20, 2017
0
A small crowd gathered at Station 15 (18800 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood) on Thursday to discuss a Regional Fire Authority proposal being discussed...
Have a question for ‘Ask the Lynnwood Cop’?
Jan 20, 2017
Lynnwood K9 officer testifies in case of Edmonds woman allegedly attacked on beach
Jan 19, 2017
Happening nearby: Terrace teen still missing, last seen near EWHS
Jan 19, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
234
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
1252
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
454
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
882
0
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
533
0
GOVERNMENT
City Council to receive Regional Fire Authority update during Tuesday meeting
Jan 16, 2017
0
After taking Monday off for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Lynnwood City Council will convene on Tuesday night at its regular 7 p.m. time...
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
Jan 13, 2017
Rep. Larsen to host talks about Affordable Care Act future on Saturday
Jan 12, 2017
Snohomish County’s Airport Road recycling station to be closed Jan. 23-Feb. 12
Jan 11, 2017
EDUCATION
Scene in Lynnwood: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
Jan 18, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College Foundation celebrated scholarship recipients and donors at a Breakfast of Champions on Wednesday morning. The event, catered by EdCC culinary arts...
Lynnwood sophomore a national finalist in Senior Performance String Competition
Jan 18, 2017
Washington State Ferries sponsoring spring cover contest for middle schoolers
Jan 15, 2017
District celebrates new Lynndale Elementary School with dedication ceremony
Jan 12, 2017
SPORTS
Prep basketball gallery: Meadowdale takes down Marysville Gretchell
Jan 20, 2017
0
Photographer Ken Pickle took these photos from Meadowdale's Friday night game against Marysville Gretchell. The Mavs took home a victory with a final score...
Prep wrestling photo gallery: Edmonds-Woodway vs. Meadowdale
Jan 20, 2017
Registration begins Jan. 21 for Pacific Little League baseball, softball
Jan 20, 2017
Prep boys basketball gallery: Royals take down Shorewood, 60-43
Jan 19, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities...
Jan 18, 2017
1
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Jan 15, 2017
Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘A Fierce Green Fire’ Jan. 14
Jan 13, 2017
Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
Jan 10, 2017
BUSINESS
Another store to close this month at Alderwood Mall
Jan 19, 2017
0
The F.Y.E. store at Alderwood Mall is closing at the end of the month, due to non-renewal of their lease. One of the store's employees...
Restaurant News: Keeping your resolutions with flavor
Jan 15, 2017
Hostess recalls White Peppermint Twinkies for salmonella concerns
Jan 10, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Empty shelves inside Gap
Jan 8, 2017
