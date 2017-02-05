Sunday, February 5, 2017

Community, City show support for Muslim community, Police Chief announces policy...

The cold rain on Friday afternoon didn't keep about 20 community members from showing support for local Muslims in front of a Lynnwood mosque...

Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College

Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This...

DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday

The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Sunday Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Representatives...

Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board, M. Christopher Boyer announced...

Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring,...

District considers later school start times; community survey expected next week

The Edmonds School District is considering later start times, following a series of studies showing that adolescents who start school later perform better in...

Nominations now open for Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017...

The Snohomish County Sports Commission is now accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Class. The deadline for the...

New art exhibit now on display at Lynnwood City Hall

The City of Lynnwood presents a new art exhibit by local artists through March 14 at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. The exhibit features...

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

