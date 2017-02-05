Home
Sunday, February 5, 2017
Community, City show support for Muslim community, Police Chief announces policy...
Feb 5, 2017
The cold rain on Friday afternoon didn't keep about 20 community members from showing support for local Muslims in front of a Lynnwood mosque...
Update: Two children die in 1-5 crash that caused nine-mile backup Friday
Feb 4, 2017
Armed bank robbery at Chase in Lynnwood
Feb 3, 2017
Let’s Get ReadyTogether: How much water will you need if disaster strikes?
Feb 2, 2017
Free tax prep and e-file offered at Edmonds Community College
Feb 4, 2017
Edmonds Community College and the United Way are partnering to offer free income tax return preparation and e-filing to U.S. citizens and residents. This...
Cold weather shelter open Feb. 5-6
Feb 4, 2017
Off-leash dog park grand opening in Lynnwood on Feb. 11
Feb 2, 2017
Cold weather shelter open Feb. 1 and 2
Feb 1, 2017
DUI emphasis patrols scheduled for Super Bowl Sunday
Feb 4, 2017
The Snohomish County DUI and Target Zero Task Force will be conducting DUI emphasis patrols Sunday Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. to midnight. Representatives...
Stolen gun recovered after police investigate suspicious behavior
Feb 1, 2017
Power restored to all customers following Scriber Lake Road fire
Feb 1, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Jan. 19-25
Jan 31, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Morning snow on the ground
Feb 4, 2017
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Feb 2, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
Stephanie Wright to lead Community Transit board, M. Christopher Boyer announced...
Feb 5, 2017
Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright Thursday was selected as the new chair of the Community Transit Board of Directors, replacing Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring,...
City Council to consider alternative infill materials for new Meadowdale Playfield complex
Feb 1, 2017
Letter to the Editor: The Affordable Care Act is not dead yet
Jan 30, 2017
Traffic impacts anticipated Monday evening following officer-involved shooting
Jan 30, 2017
District considers later school start times; community survey expected next week
Feb 2, 2017
The Edmonds School District is considering later start times, following a series of studies showing that adolescents who start school later perform better in...
School Superintendent Kris McDuffy issues letter after executive actions
Jan 30, 2017
Foundation for Edmonds School District announces donor recognition programs
Jan 30, 2017
December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools
Jan 29, 2017
Nominations now open for Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017...
Feb 4, 2017
The Snohomish County Sports Commission is now accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2017 Induction Class. The deadline for the...
Prep boys basketball photo gallery: Mavs senior night
Feb 4, 2017
Registration now open for Alderwood Little League’s spring 2017 season
Feb 3, 2017
Days before suiting up for Canadian national team, Meadowdale soccer star signs with Oregon
Feb 2, 2017
New art exhibit now on display at Lynnwood City Hall
Feb 3, 2017
The City of Lynnwood presents a new art exhibit by local artists through March 14 at City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. The exhibit features...
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson
Jan 29, 2017
Skandia Folkdance Society to host Odinas schottis class on Feb. 3
Jan 28, 2017
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities a chance to...
Jan 18, 2017
Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...
Jan 28, 2017
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...
Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal
Jan 27, 2017
New play area equipment coming to Alderwood Mall
Jan 27, 2017
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
Jan 24, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Morning snow on the ground
Feb 4, 2017
Edmonds CC collects food, cash to benefit Nourishing Network
Feb 2, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: Carolers at Station 15
Dec 18, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: A light dusting of snow
Dec 17, 2016
Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Hugh Ashton
Dec 17, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Chamber visited by Lynnwood K-9
Dec 15, 2016
Scene in Lynnwood: Tree lighting at Silver Creek Church
Dec 10, 2016
Let it snow! Scenes around Lynnwood
Dec 9, 2016
