Sunday, January 29, 2017

FEATURED STORIES

Public’s help sought in identifying possible witness to Lynnwood fire

0
The Lynnwood Police Department and the federal Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) National Response Team have asked for the public's help in identifying a...

EVENT ALERT

Reminder: Sno-Isle Genealogical Society to discuss fraternal organizations on Feb. 1

0
The Sno-Isle Genealogical Society will hold its February meeting on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Latter Day...

PUBLIC SAFETY

Lynnwood Fire responds to fire in Terrace caused by cigarette

0
No one was injured Saturday afternoon when a discarded cigarette lit an apartment deck on fire in the 4000 block of 212th Street Southwest. Fire...

GOVERNMENT

I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood ranks 74th worst bottleneck in country

0
I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood is one of the worst bottlenecks in the country, according to data provided by the American Transportation Research Institute...

EDUCATION

December Students of the Month: Lynnwood and Meadowdale high schools

0
Lynnwood High School Student Name: Elijah Edwards Mother's Name: Laurie Edwards Father's Name: Everett Edwards GPA: 3.76 Athletics: Three-time varsity basketball starter; two-time track varsity letter, where I run...

SPORTS

Prep boys swimming: Mavs finish 2nd at District meet

0
The Edmonds-Woodway High School boys swim team won the Edmonds School District swim meet Saturday and Meadowdale came in second at the Lynnwood pool....

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Recommended Reads: Kendall and Cooper talk mysteries with Mike Lawson

0
Recommended Reads columnist Wendy Kendall joins mystery writer Julie Cooper for a podcast interview with Mike Lawson, and also provides a short write-up below...

BUSINESS

Restaurant News: Pastries in nearby Perrinville, where to eat for Lunar...

0
Mel and Mia's: The red letters on the sign say “OPEN” for business, at 7530 Olympic View Dr. in Suite 103. Another reason to...

MORE STORIES

A news website covering all things Lynnwood, WA
Contact us: lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com
© Copyright 2015 - Lynnwood Today