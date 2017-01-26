Home
FEATURED STORIES
Fire envelopes building under construction on Scriber Lake Road
Jan 25, 2017
0
Updated at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday with additional details. Fire crews got to work Wednesday night after a three-alarm commercial fire in the 19800 block of...
Volunteers hit the streets to count homeless for annual Point in Time count
Jan 24, 2017
Let’s Get ‘ReadyTogether’: Tips for earthquake-proofing your home
Jan 24, 2017
Forward thinking: Seventy-plus and compounding
Jan 23, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Comparative religions lecture series begins Thursday at Lynnwood Library
Jan 25, 2017
0
A comparative religions lecture series begins on Thursday, Jan. 26 at Lynnwood Library. The series will feature four lectures covering Christianity on Jan. 26, Islam...
Rotary Clubs collecting new shoes, socks for Clothes for Kids
Jan 24, 2017
Verdant Health Commission to host second annual Healthier Community conference Feb. 27
Jan 22, 2017
Reminder: Regional Fire Authority open house on Wednesday
Jan 22, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Snohomish Fire District 1 fire calls: Jan. 12-18
Jan 24, 2017
0
Snohomish County Fire District 1 responded to 544 calls Jan.12-18: 438 emergency medical aid calls, 24 motor vehicle collisions, 17 fires, 18 service calls,...
Lynnwood police blotter: Jan. 16-22
Jan 23, 2017
Car crashes into planter box outside Fred Meyer
Jan 23, 2017
Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 11
Jan 21, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Scene in Lynnwood: Afraid of heights?
Jan 19, 2017
329
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Roads flooded
Jan 18, 2017
1351
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Blue Friday at Alderwood Mall
Jan 13, 2017
510
0
Scene in Lynnwood: New buildings take shape
Jan 9, 2017
955
0
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
586
0
GOVERNMENT
City Council to establish new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission Monday
Jan 22, 2017
0
During Monday's business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council will vote on two ordinances that will eliminate the former Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission and establish...
City Council to receive Regional Fire Authority update during Tuesday meeting
Jan 16, 2017
Snohomish County PUD seeks applicants for open commissioner position
Jan 13, 2017
Rep. Larsen to host talks about Affordable Care Act future on Saturday
Jan 12, 2017
EDUCATION
School Board considers adding signs at turf fields to address crumb...
Jan 26, 2017
0
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors during its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting took note of a Washington State Department of Health study released...
Time to apply for Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation scholarships
Jan 22, 2017
Scene in Lynnwood: EdCC Breakfast of Champions
Jan 18, 2017
Lynnwood sophomore a national finalist in Senior Performance String Competition
Jan 18, 2017
SPORTS
Prep girls basketball: Royals remain undefeated after victory over Shorecrest
Jan 26, 2017
0
In what many expected to be a showdown between 3A Wesco League heavyweights, it was the Lynnwood Royals that delivered a knockout blow early,...
Prep wrestling: Mavs lose to Mountlake Terrace under stage lights
Jan 24, 2017
Prep boys basketball gallery: Close loss for Mavs against Everett
Jan 24, 2017
Seattle Mariners Caravan at Alderwood Mall Jan. 27
Jan 23, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Reminder: Lynnwood Idol event aimed at giving young adults with disabilities...
Jan 18, 2017
2
Lynnwood Idol, a community-wide event set for Friday, Jan. 20, promises to give young adults with disabilities a chance to shine. Lynnwood Idol participants are...
First ever Lynnwood Idol event set for Friday, Jan. 20
Jan 15, 2017
Reminder: Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘A Fierce Green Fire’ Jan. 14
Jan 13, 2017
Reminder: Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
Jan 10, 2017
BUSINESS
Struggling with mobility at home? Rampathon program accepting applications
Jan 24, 2017
0
The Master Builders Association (MBA) of King and Snohomish counties, through its Rampathon program, is now accepting applications for free ramps for families struggling...
Sponsor spotlight: Local business takes aim at head lice
Jan 23, 2017
School of Rock to open Saturday in Lynnwood
Jan 23, 2017
Another store to close this month at Alderwood Mall
Jan 19, 2017
