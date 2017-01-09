Home
Monday, January 9, 2017
FEATURED STORIES
Military Wire: ‘Patriots Day’ a must-see movie
Jan 8, 2017
0
Disaster will strike. On Jan. 13, the movie Patriots Day by Peter Berg, the director of "Lone Survivor" and "Deepwater Horizon," hits theaters -- and...
Steves donating Trinity Place housing complex for homeless women, kids to YWCA
Jan 7, 2017
Playtime: Sensory-friendly shows coming soon nearby
Jan 7, 2017
As 2017 begins, take a look back at 2016 in Lynnwood
Jan 4, 2017
EVENT ALERT
Reminder: Edmonds CC Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to feature Joy...
Jan 8, 2017
0
Edmonds Community College will host a free Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Thursday, Jan. 12 that features keynote speaker Dr. Joy DeGruy. DeGruy is...
Reminder: Cafe Louvre co-owner to speak at AAUW meeting Jan. 14
Jan 8, 2017
Reminder: Boy Scouts to offer tree-cycling Jan. 7-8
Jan 6, 2017
Internship and career fair coming to EdCC Jan. 26
Jan 5, 2017
PUBLIC SAFETY
Another expulsion at MTHS after student brings pellet gun to school
Jan 6, 2017
0
A student was emergency expelled from Mountlake Terrace High School this week after bringing a pellet gun to campus. In a letter sent home to...
Update: Officer who lost control of motorcycle recovering from broken collar bone
Jan 5, 2017
Update: Woodway Hall reopened after gas leak
Jan 5, 2017
Two juveniles rescued after falling into frozen Lake Serene Wednesday
Jan 4, 2017
FEATURED PHOTOS
Lynnwood scenic: Eagle over ice
Jan 7, 2017
252
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Very, very extraordinary
Dec 29, 2016
1824
0
Lynnwood scenic: A white Christmas Eve Eve
Dec 24, 2016
434
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Flakes falling on Friday before Christmas
Dec 23, 2016
403
0
Scene in Lynnwood: Construction continues in City Center
Dec 22, 2016
623
0
GOVERNMENT
Lynnwood City Council to elect new president; public hearing on code...
Jan 7, 2017
0
The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to elect a new council president and vice president, along with council liaisons and alternates for external organizations...
City Council starts new year with preparations for first business meeting
Jan 5, 2017
Rep. Rick Larsen receives Distinguished Public Service Award from Navy
Jan 5, 2017
Lynnwood City Council returns to session on Jan. 3
Jan 1, 2017
EDUCATION
Edmonds School District hosting Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting Jan. 9
Jan 7, 2017
0
The Edmonds School District is hosting its second Strategic Direction Advisory Committee meeting of this school year at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at...
Madrona K-8 student selected for All-State Orchestra
Jan 5, 2017
EdCC Free Application Week next week at Lynnwood Library
Jan 3, 2017
Edmonds CC hosts hands-on composite workshop for high school students
Dec 28, 2016
SPORTS
This Week in High School Sports: Jan. 8, 2017
Jan 9, 2017
0
Special guests on our weekly summary of Edmonds School District athletics: Dan Barhoum and Mustapha Sonko of the Meadowdale High School boys basketball team.
Prep boys wrestling: Mavs’ Ball takes 1st at Everett Classic; Royals’ Wolde earns 2nd...
Jan 8, 2017
Reminder: Girls Try Hockey For Free event set for Jan. 8
Jan 7, 2017
Prep girls basketball photo gallery: Lynnwood vs. Edmonds-Woodway
Jan 7, 2017
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Reminder: Free Western Swing dance instruction continues Jan. 8
Jan 7, 2017
0
Northwest Western Swing Music Society, which meets at the Lynnwood Eagles on the second Sunday of every month, offers free Western Swing dance instruction...
Sno-King Meaningful Movies presents ‘A Fierce Green Fire’ Jan. 14
Jan 4, 2017
Sno-King International Folk Dance Club birthday party Jan. 14
Jan 2, 2017
Free Western Swing dance instruction continues in Lynnwood Jan. 8
Jan 1, 2017
BUSINESS
Scene in Lynnwood: Empty shelves inside Gap
Jan 8, 2017
0
New year brings closures to Alderwood Mall
Jan 6, 2017
New Everett Clinic announced in nearby Edmonds
Jan 4, 2017
Painted Palaces to join forces with Kitty Catfe for themed painting night
Jan 2, 2017
A news website covering all things Lynnwood, WA
Contact us:
lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com
© Copyright 2015 - Lynnwood Today
