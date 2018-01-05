170 households without power following utility pole mishap near Edmonds CC

A piece of construction equipment backing into a utility pole at the corner of 210th Street Southwest and 72nd Avenue West caused a power outage just south of Edmonds Community College Friday afternoon, leaving 170 households without power, according to Snohomish County PUD.

PUD spokesman Neil Neroutsos said that the outage occurred at 2:11 p.m. Crews were onsite working to repair the pole, he added.

Due to the broken power pole, Community Transit Route 115 and 116 buses were rerouted from 72nd Avenue West to 74th Avenue West.

Neroutsos recommends that residents check the PUD’s outage map for the latest updates.