Brenda Welch, a survivor of an arson and attempted murder incident that occurred in November 2014, and her daughter stopped by Fire Station 15 in Lynnwood on Saturday to say hello to the crew there.

Battalion Chief Jason Turner, firefighter Scott Russell and firefighter Craig Willis were at the fire the night she was saved.

Welch’s ex-husband was convicted of arson and attempted murder in 2016. Click here to read more.