As 2017 begins, take a look back at 2016 in Lynnwood

Now that 2017 is in full-swing, here’s a look back at some of our top posts from last year and biggest changes around town. Click the links to view the full stories:

Construction projects that began in 2016 are now in full swing, including the City Center Senior Living complex on 40th Avenue West, the CityCenter Apartments on 196th Street Southwest and CarMax on Highway 99. All are expected to open in 2017.

Lynnwood Police Chief Steven Jensen and Sgt. T.J. Brooks retired in May and April 2016 respectively. Lynnwood Fire Chief Scott Cockrum also resigned in December, effective Jan. 13.

The Edmonds School District saw a change in leadership after long-time superintendent Nick Brossoit retired. Kris McDuffy was awarded the new position and began in Fall 2016.

Lynnwood Today introduced a new column, “Forward Thinking” by former city councilmember Loren Simmonds. Read one of his columns here.

—–

A woman brought a shotgun into the Lynnwood Library in January. No one was injured in the incident.

An SUV crashed into a house on 186th Street Southwest in Lynnwood in February.

A new bus stop opened near Edmonds Community College in February. It’s located at Highway 99 and 204th Street Southwest.

David Morgan, accused of beating his ex-wife and setting his house on fire with her inside in 2014, went to trial in spring 2016. His first trial ended in a mistrial, but his second trial ended with a guilty verdict and a 25-year sentence. His ex-wife, Brenda Welch, later visited Lynnwood Fire Station 15 to thank firefighters for saving her life.

A fire damaged Madrona K-8 school. It was closed for repairs the week before spring break and reopened after the break.

A PAWS veterinarian helped identify the first bat affected with white-nose syndrome in Washington in April. It’s also the farthest west the disease has ever been recorded.

A photo taken by a Lynnwood man was featured on a Forever Stamp celebrating national parks.

Meadowdale’s softball team won the 3A state title in May.

Sebasitan Place, a housing facility for homeless veterans, opened in June. Our story about the facility inspired a quilter from Snohomish to create 20 quilts to donate to the facility.

Lynnwood was not immune to the Pokemon Go craze that swept the nation over the summer.

An interpretive trail was installed at Lynndale Park by a local Girl Scout troop.

Lynnwood Fire and Snohomish County Fire District 1 combined administrative staffs in June. In October, the entities decided to move forward with plans to form a Regional Fire Authority.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The death of a man whose body was found in Sprague’s Pond in late June was ruled a suicide.

No one was hurt in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on 204th Street Southwest on July 6.

Two teens were killed in a car crash on Olympic View Drive in July.

City officials and law enforcement held a peace rally in July in response to nationwide violence against police officers.

Pacific Little League became state champions in August.

The City of Lynnwood held its first Fair on 44th on Saturday, Sept. 10. The event drew a large crowd.

Edmonds Community College celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Lynnwood and Damyang, South Korea became sister cities in September.

A crane had to remove a bus that crashed into a roundabout near the Ash Way park-and-ride.

Police honor guard members from across the Pacific Northwest were trained in Lynnwood. They graduated in October.

The body of a toddler believed to have died in Lynnwood was found in a storage tote in Everett in early November.

A local business got some time in the national spotlight when Australian actor Travis Fimmel wore a T-shirt from Moonshine BBQ on Live with Kelly in November.

A dog was rescued by good Samaritans and State Troopers when it was found running loose on I-405 in Lynnwood in November.

A man was stabbed at Alderwood Mall on Christmas Eve while trying to break up a fight between two teenagers.

A reader shared this video of a holiday lights display featuring 30,000 lights in the Meadowdale neighborhood.