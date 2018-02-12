21st District legislators to hold telephone town hall Feb. 15, district event Feb. 17

1 of 3

State Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self will be holding two town hall meetings this week.

The first, a telephone town hall, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 15. Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 21st Legislative District. Voters are invited to listen live and ask questions. If you don’t have a landline or you don’t receive the call, you can still participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116357.

You can also live stream it at: https://vekeo.com/whdc21/.

An in-person town hall will be Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Lawmakers will provide an update on the current legislative session, and they will also take questions.

The 21st Legislative District includes Edmonds and Lynnwood. To see a map of the district, click here.