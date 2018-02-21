32nd District representatives holding telephone town hall Thursday, Feb. 22

State representatives from the 32nd Legislative District — Rep. Ruth Kagi and Rep. Cindy Ryu — will be holding a telephone town hall meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22. There are three ways to participate:

1 – Calls will go out to thousands of homes throughout the 32nd Legislative District. Residents will be able to listen live and speak directly with their lawmakers. Those who do not receive a call can participate by dialing 877-229-8493 and using ID Code 116285.

2 – Sign up with your wireless phone number at: vekeo.com/whdc32/

3 – Livestream at: video.teleforumonline.com/video/streaming.php?client=16285

Constituents will have an opportunity to ask questions on a variety of issues before the Legislature, including school funding, health care, climate change, housing and more.

The 32nd Legislative District includes the city of Lynnwood, part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds, Woodway and nearby unincorporated areas, the city of Shoreline and part of northwest Seattle.