36th Avenue West Improvement Project anticipated to begin in early 2018

The 36th Avenue West Improvement Project is on its way to beginning in early 2018.

According to the City of Lynnwood, it has taken many years of planning, design and securing funds. In January, the City will advertise and solicit contractor bids for the $8 million construction project. Once a contractor has been selected, the city anticipates that construction of the mile-long corridor will begin in April 2018 will take up to two years to complete.

“36th Avenue West is an arterial corridor that dates back 80 years and was never built to sustain modern traffic loads,” Public Works Director Bill Franz said in a press release. “Today’s motorists recognize that the time has come to rebuild this severely distressed and ‘alligator-cracked’ road, and we’re ready to get to work.”

Since 2010, the City of Lynnwood has been applying for and receiving grant funding through the Federal Highway Administration and the Washington State Transportation Improvement Board. In 2016, the City was awarded the final $4 million required to fully fund this project, city officials say.

The new roadway will have improved subgrade and pavement surface, continuous ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, and improvements to transit stops including bus pullouts. Two significant features of the project include a new signal at the intersection of Maple Road and 179th Street Southwest, and a new roundabout at 172nd Street Southwest.

