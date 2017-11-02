40M Kidde fire extinguishers recalled due to potential activation failure

Kidde has recalled approximately 40 million fire extinguishers because they may fail to activate during an emergency.

The extinguishers may become clogged, which can cause the failure, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (SPSC).

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between Jan. 1, 1973 and Aug. 15, 2017. The recall also includes models that were recalled in March 2009 and February 2015. The products were sold at many stores, including The Home Depot, Walmart, Amazon.com and others.

The recall affects 37.8 million units sold in the United States, plus 2.7 million units sold in Canada. Various models of plastic handle and push-button extinguishers are affected.

According to the CPSC, there have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment. The incidents include one fatality, approximately 16 injuries such as smoke inhalation or minor burns and approximately 91 reports of property damage.

Click here to view the full report from the CPSC, including a full list of model numbers affected by the recall.

Anyone with a recalled fire extinguisher can contact Kidde to request a free replacement at 855-271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.