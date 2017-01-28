I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood ranks 74th worst bottleneck in country

I-5 at I-405 in Lynnwood is one of the worst bottlenecks in the country, according to data provided by the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI).

The list provided by ATRI ranks the bottleneck in Lynnwood as the 74th worst bottleneck in the country, with an average speed of 49 miles per hour and peak average speed of 41 miles per hour. Last year, it held the 75th worst bottleneck spot.

Lynnwood ranks worse than two other bottlenecks in Washington, which are in Everett and Tacoma. I-5 at US-2 in Everett ranks no. 95. I-5 at SR-512 in Tacoma is ranked no. 75.

Nine of the 100 worst bottlenecks in the country are in Washington, according to the study. The worst bottleneck in Washington is SR-18 at SR-167 in Auburn, ranked seventh worst in the country. I-5 at I-90 in Seattle is the second worst in Washington and 10th worst in the country.

The study places a freeway in Atlanta as the worst bottleneck in the country, followed by roads in Fort Lee, New Jersey and Chicago in spots two and three, respectively.