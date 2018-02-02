I-5 reduced to one lane overnight in Seattle beginning Saturday, Feb. 3

Late-night drivers who use Interstate 5 to get through downtown Seattle should plan for traffic delays beginning this weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will reduce I-5 to a single lane and close multiple ramps starting Saturday, Feb. 3, to the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10. These closures will allow crews to safely replace several overhead signs with new signs that have updated messaging and are easier to see at night.

Saturday, Feb. 3, to the morning of Sunday, Feb. 4

At 9 p.m., crews will begin to reduce northbound I-5 to one lane between Northeast 70th Street and North 85th Street. The Northeast 70th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5, and the northbound I-5 off-ramp to North 85th Street will also close at this time.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

The I-5 express lanes will remain open in the northbound direction overnight Saturday, Feb. 3, to help alleviate congestion on the mainline. The lanes will close at 7:30 a.m. Sunday and open in the southbound direction at the normal weekend time of 8 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 4, to the morning of Thursday, Feb. 8

At 9 p.m. nightly, crews will begin to reduce southbound I-5 to one lane between Boylston Avenue East and Mercer Street. The Boylston Avenue East on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also close at this time.

At 10 p.m. nightly, crews will close the southbound I-5 off-ramp to Mercer Street.

All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

All ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. the following morning.

Thursday, Feb. 8, to the morning of Saturday, Feb. 10

At 9 p.m. nightly, crews will begin to reduce southbound I-5 to two lanes between Boylston Avenue East and Mercer Street. All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. the following morning.

