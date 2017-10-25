63,0000 Fisher-Price Soothing Motion Seats recalled due to fire hazard

Five models of Fisher-Price Soothing Motion Seats have been recalled due to a potential fire hazard.

Approximately 63,000 units are affected by the recall. The company has received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

Soothing Motion Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22, as well as the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39, are all affected by the recall. The products were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and Amazon.com, among other retailers. They were sold between November 2015 and October 2017 for $160-$175.

For more information from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, click here.