City seeks volunteers to serve on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission

The City of Lynnwood is seeking volunteers to serve on the new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission.

The Commission was approved in January. It replaces the former Neighborhoods and Demographic Diversity Commission, which had stopped meeting in April 2016 due to several internal issues.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is an advisory commission of the City of Lynnwood whose duties shall be to provide advice and recommendations to the Mayor and City Council in regard to the following:

Achieving Lynnwood’s Community Vision in regard to being a ‘welcoming city’ and a “cohesive community that respects all”;

Recommending effective strategies for public engagement, removing barriers, and increasing access to city services for our city’s diverse population;

Recommending areas for addressing root causes of inequities and lack of access and recommending opportunities for community partnerships;

Facilitating the building of relationships with underserved and underrepresented communities and serving as Trusted Messengers to the community at large.

Members are appointed to serve three-year terms and must live in Lynnwood. The Commission meeting dates will be determined once candidates have been selected.

Interested individuals will need to complete and submit an application by Monday, Feb. 20. To apply, click here. For more information about the commission, click here.