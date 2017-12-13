6th Annual Menorah Lighting at Lynnwood City Hall

1 of 12

At Lynnwood City Hall, about 100 people braved cold temperatures Tuesday night to observe the first day of Hanukkah at the Sixth Annual Menorah Lighting ceremony.

Children and adults were treated to lively music provided by the Seattle-based Klez Katz Klezmer Band.

Lynnwood Mayor Nicola Smith, Police Chief Tom Davis and Superior Court Judge Richard Okrent were the honored speakers, and they shared stories of the importance of diversity and inclusion.

Following the community leaders’ speeches, each guest was offered a candle, which was lit by a shared flame passed by one person to another.

Young and old then sang traditional Jewish songs, such as “Maoz Tzur,” “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah,” and “I Have a Little Dreidel,” while others enjoyed the offerings of potato latkes, jelly-filled donuts and chocolate coins.

Hanukkah is the annual Jewish Festival of Lights, lasting eight days. Each night, a candle is lit on the menorah, representing the eight nights that a very small amount of oil lasted miraculously for the Jewish people in fighting the Greek army in 165 BC.

People also celebrate by exchanging gifts, playing with dreidels, singing traditional Hanukkah songs, and eating jelly-filled donuts, latkes (potato cakes) and chocolate gelt (coins).

The Chabad Jewish Center of Snohomish County sponsored the event.

To view more photos and two videos from the event, click here.

–Story and photos by David Carlos