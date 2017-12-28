Prep girls basketball: Mavs lose to Kamiak, Royals defeat Shorewood in holiday tourney

Meadowdale 44, Kamiak 52

After being held scoreless in the first quarter, the Meadowdale Mavericks tried to mount a big comeback but came up just short as the team fell to the Kamiak Knights 52-44 in a Day 2 matchup of the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.

The Mavericks outscored the Knights 30-19 during the second and third quarters, but couldn’t overcome their horrendous start.

Camryn Cassidy led the Mavs with 12 points; Lilly Williams scored 11 points in the loss.

Meadowdale will return to Wesco League action on Wednesday, Jan. 3, when they host the Shorecrest Scots; tip-off at Meadowdale High School is set for 7:15 p.m.

Prep Girls Basketball: Meadowdale vs. Kamiak, Dec. 27

Meadowdale 0 15 15 14 — 44

Kamiak 17 9 10 16 — 52

Meadowdale scoring: Camryn Cassidy 12, Lilly Williams 11, Alicia Morrison 8, Taylor Kesselring 6, Fatourmata Jaiteh 4, Adriana Valadez 2, Cassidy Gamble 1, Kaylee Whatmore, Kaisha Stark, Maia Austvold, Tyra Gallagher, Soriah Swinton

Kamiak scoring: Alex Gallaher 14, Hunter Beirne 10, Carolyn Brunner 9, Brooke Erlandsen 6, Karsen Alexander 5, Ashley Gray 5, Margaux Manalo 3, Abby Kizzia, Jordyn Porea

Records: Meadowdale 0-2 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 3-7 overall; Kamiak 1-2 in 4A Wesco League, 4-5 overall

Meadowdale next game: versus Shorecrest, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m. at Meadowdale High School

Shorewood 43, Lynnwood 59

After suffering a tough loss the night before, the Lynnwood Royals got back into the win column on Wednesday as the team defeated the Shorewood Thunderbirds 59-43 on Day 2 of the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament.

Lynnwood ran out to a 42-19 advantage after three quarters before coasting victory.

Four Royals reached double-figures in scoring on Wednesday; Nakia Boston led the squad with 19 points, Amayah Kirkman added 12 points, Rachel Walsh contributed 11 points, and Abby Douglas scored 11 points in the victory.

Lynnwood bounced back after falling to the Union Titans 66-56 in a game they had held the lead in at halftime.

Prep Girls Basketball: Shorewood vs. Lynnwood, Dec. 27

Shorewood 5 9 9 20 — 43

Lynnwood 13 15 14 17 — 59

Lynnwood scoring: Nakia Boston 19, Amayah Kirkman 12, Rachel Walsh 11, Abby Douglas 10, Emily Whybark 5, Liz Jones 2, Kau’i Pi’ilani, Katelyn Kesinger

Shorewood scoring: Danait Haile 19, Katie Taylor 10, Molly Starney 7, Brynn Morrison 4, Kalia Aki 1, Jesse Wymer, Shailyn Daniels, Ansley Lacey

Records: Lynnwood 1-0 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 4-4 overall; Shorewood 1-1 in 2A/3A Wesco League, 5-5 overall

Lynnwood next game: versus Mount Rainier, Thursday, Dec. 28, 7:15 p.m. at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines

–By Doug Petrowski