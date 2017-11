Starting this Tuesday, experts from Community Health Center of Snohomish County will be at the Lynnwood Library to help people enroll in health insurance.

The ACA Open Enrollment help will be available each Tuesday from Nov. 7 through Jan. 9, from 1-4 p.m each session.

Appointments are not needed to receive open enrollment help.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W. For more information, click here.