Activists march through Lynnwood to support Standing Rock protesters

1 of 4

A group of about 30 activists gathered at Wilcox Park on Sunday and marched to Lynnwood City Hall in support of Standing Rock protesters opposed to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Steven Greenebaum, minister at Lynnwood’s Living Interfaith Church, was one of about 500 ministers who traveled to Standing Rock last year following a clergy call. He organized Sunday’s march in Lynnwood as protesters are being removed from Standing Rock.

At the end of the march, Greenebaum presented a draft resolution to City Councilmember Ruth Ross, asking for the City of Lynnwood to support Standing Rock activists.

“This is my city,” Greenebaum said. “I want my city to stand with the people of Standing Rock. I want my city to stand for justice.”

Ross marched with activists before receiving the draft resolution. She said a quote from Rep. John Lewis inspired her to march: When we see something that is not right, not fair, or not just, we have a moral obligation to speak up and speak out to do something about it.

“This is an issue that is beyond politics,” Ross said. “It’s time for people to say, ‘stop it.'”

Marchers included people with tribal backgrounds and nearby residents that say they would have gone to Standing Rock in protest if they could have.

“I can’t believe we’re still fighting for this,” Michell Walker, of Lynnwood, said.

A group is expected to attend Monday night’s City Council meeting to present the draft resolution and show their support for it.

The Dakota Access Pipeline is currently planned to run through sacred Sioux ground and under the river that feeds the tribe’s only source of clean water, which is concerning to tribe members. To read about protests in North Dakota from our online news partner The Seattle Times, click here.