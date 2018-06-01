Additional Paine Field flights spark FAA review; fall service start may be delayed

Commercial air service at Paine Field in Everett may be delayed from its expected start this fall depending on an additional review of noise and ground traffic by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), our online news partner The Seattle Times reports.



Arif Ghouse, airport director at Paine Field, said Friday he now expects commercial air service to begin in January, missing the high-traffic holidays of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year.

The FAA is requiring a new review because the flight operations now proposed by Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United will bring many more passengers than originally approved in a 2012 environmental impact assessment. Such supplemental reviews, which include a period for public comments, typically take six to 18 months, the FAA said Friday.

