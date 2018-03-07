Adopt-a-Street program allows residents and groups to care for Lynnwood city streets

1 of 2

Community members or groups are invited to participate in the City of Lynnwood’s Adopt-a-Street program.

Crews sweep city streets on a regular basis, but often garbage is left on sidewalks, and in

areas where the sweepers can’t get to.

That’s where the Adopt-a-Street program comes in.

Adopt-a-Street groups can range from neighborhood residents, companies, churches, and more. The groups pledge to go out twice a year with their group and clean up their street. Groups can choose streets that are important to them, or one they may have noticed that needs some extra love and attention. Most streets stretch about a mile, and some groups have chosen to take up multiple streets.

The city provides clean-up and safety gear, safety training, and signs.

The city has several groups participating in the program, you may have noticed while traveling around town Adopt-a-Street signs recognizing the group in that area for the time and effort they put in to serving their city. Public works street and storm supervisor Jesse Perrault runs the program.

“I felt terrible having to pick up a piece of litter on my street, so I picked up 10 more and felt much better,” he said.

You or your group can Adopt-a-Street in the City of Lynnwood to make a difference in your community.

For more information please visit lynnwoodwa.gov/adoptastreet or email mshipley@lynnwoodwa.gov.