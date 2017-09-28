Adoptable dogs from Texas arrive at PAWS to make room in shelters for pets displaced by hurricane

1 of 13

About a dozen adult dogs shipped from areas of Texas hit by Hurricane Harvey are looking for new homes from PAWS in Lynnwood.

The dogs made a long road trip from San Antonio and Bandera County in Texas, arriving in Lynnwood on Thursday.

PAWS works with many Texas-based animal rescues throughout the year. In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the local animal rescue has taken in many homeless pets to free up space in Texas shelters for strays and animals waiting to be reunited with their families.

Since the hurricane, PAWS has already taken in dozens of homeless cats and dogs. More are expected during October and throughout the rest of the year.

Pressures on animal shelters are compounding in parts of Texas that were hit by the hurricane, said PAWS spokeswoman Laura Follis. Not only are organizations trying to keep space available for animals that already have homes but are displaced, but there are fewer foster families that are able to take in a pet temporarily, and fewer families looking to adopt pets.

Transferring pets elsewhere helps relieve that pressure.

The dogs need to complete a health screening and paperwork before they are made available to adopters. That process could be completed as soon as by the end of the day tomorrow for some of the dogs, with most expected to be available over the weekend.

The dogs had previously been cared for by The Right to Live Rescue in San Antonio and Bandera County Animal Control.

–Story, photos and video by Natalie Covate