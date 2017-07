Families of all ages are invited to the Afrolatino Festival in Lynnwood this weekend.

The event, which will happen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 30, promises live music, food, dance and cultural folk dancers.

It’s a free family event that will take place on the baseball field west of Cedar Valley Community School — 19200 56th Ave. W.

For more details, click here for the event’s Facebook page.