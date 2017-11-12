Agenda for Monday City Council meeting includes awards, budget public hearing

The Lynnwood City Council has a full agenda for Monday’s business meeting.

Members of the Lynnwood Fire Department will be recognized with a special proclamation, now that the department is a part of the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue (SSCFR) Regional Fire Authority. Members of the Lynnwood Fire Department will join SSCFR.

A City of Lynnwood employee, citizen and business will each be recognized with the 2017 Honoring Excellence…and a great deal more! awards.

In addition, two budget-related items will be discussed on Monday.

First, the 2018 property tax levy will be reviewed, though it is not expected to be adopted until Nov. 27. The city’s EMS levy is expected to see a 1 percent increase, and all EMS levy dollars collected in 2018 will be forwarded to the SSCFR Regional Fire Authority.

After the property tax discussion, City Council will review budget modifications for 2017-2018.

To see the full agenda and documents associated with it, click here.