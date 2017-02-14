Alderwood Boys and Girls Club member named Youth of the Year

A member of the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club was selected out of a pool of 17 outstanding local youth from Snohomish, Island and Kitsap counties as the 2017 Youth of the Year.

Kate Neumeister, 16, has been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for 12 years. She is a junior at Kamiak High School, where she is involved with sports medicine and pre-med club. She is a summer camp counselor in training and volunteers much of her free time at the Club, participating in Keystone and Teen Youth Council. Last year Kate completed more than 200 volunteer hours. She actively volunteers at the Mukilteo Food Bank and is committed to healthy lifestyles.

Neumeister attributes much of her personal development and success to the support of the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club.

“From before I can remember, the Boys and Girls Club has had a major impact on my life. It has helped shape me into the person I am today,” she said. “The Boys and Girls Club helped me become more confident and a leader in various aspects of my life, and has helped me discover that I enjoy helping and serving others, leading to my goal of becoming a nurse practitioner.”

Neumeister will go on to compete at the state level against Youths of the Year from Boys and Girls Clubs across Washington. That event will take place on March 22 and 23.

Winners each receive a $1,000 scholarship and participate in regional competitions. Five regional winners each receive a $10,000 scholarship and compete on the national level. The National Youth of the Year receives up to an additional $50,000 scholarship and the opportunity to meet and be recognized by the President of the United States.

A complete list of the BGCSC 2017 Youth of the Year Candidates are as follows: Kate Neumeister (Alderwood Club); Kaycee Kaska (Arlington Club); Brandon Smith (Cascade Club); Kyle Burnett (Coupeville Club); Jacob Merrill (Edmonds Club); Tina Nguyen (Everett Club); Kelsey Leigh Green (Granite Falls Club); Keaghyn Blouch (Lake Stevens Club); Shawna Wheeler (Marysville Club); Adrian Dylan Byrd-Peterson (Monroe Club); Jacqueline Oswalt (Mukilteo Club); Austin West (North Kitsap Club); Immanuel McLaurin (Oak Harbor Club); Michael Crow (Snohomish Club); Michael Barbee (S. Everett/Mukilteo Club); Cheyan Budrow (Sultan Club); Jadin Thompson Sheldon (Tulalip Club)