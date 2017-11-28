Alderwood Community Church to host ‘New Life of the Land’ play about local heritage

29
0

Community members can learn more about Alderwood Manor and its heritage — as well as hear a story of hope — during Alderwood Community Church’s Christmas play “New Life of the Land.”

The play features an original script written by local Matthew Wilson. It is named for a chicken farming program that encouraged newcomers to open their own farms and is set in 1917 Alderwood Manor.

To learn more about the play, click here for a brief video.

There are five showtimes viewers can choose from:

Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Child care will be provided for children through kindergarten.

Though tickets are free, they must be obtained by Dec. 1 by phone at 425-774-7766 (ask for the BOX OFFICE). Or walk in to Alderwood Community Church, 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. The BOX OFFICE is located in the lobby.

First and last name must be used for comment to be approved.