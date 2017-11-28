Alderwood Community Church to host ‘New Life of the Land’ play about local heritage

Community members can learn more about Alderwood Manor and its heritage — as well as hear a story of hope — during Alderwood Community Church’s Christmas play “New Life of the Land.”
The play features an original script written by local Matthew Wilson. It is named for a chicken farming program that encouraged newcomers to open their own farms and is set in 1917 Alderwood Manor.
To learn more about the play, click here for a brief video.
There are five showtimes viewers can choose from:
Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 6:30 p.m.
Child care will be provided for children through kindergarten.
Though tickets are free, they must be obtained by Dec. 1 by phone at 425-774-7766 (ask for the BOX OFFICE). Or walk in to Alderwood Community Church, 3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd. The BOX OFFICE is located in the lobby.