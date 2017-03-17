Alderwood JCPenney store to stay, after announcement of 138 closures

Alderwood Mall will keep its JCPenney store, as 138 others will close nationwide.

JCPenney announced the closures on Friday, saying that they will displace 5,000 employees. In Washington, only one JCPenney store will close, the Snohomish store at the Pilchuk Landing mall.

JCPenney’s 900 other stores will remain open.

JCPenney is the just one of many retailers struggling against online shopping and generally high overhead costs.

Affected stores will shutter down by June.

–Story and photo by David Carlos