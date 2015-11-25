Alderwood Middle School psychologist recognized

The Edmonds School Board recently honored Alderwood Middle School psychologist JoAnna Rockwood, who was awarded the Washington State Association of School Psychologists “Best Practices in Intervention” Award for 2015.
Rockwood was recognized for her efforts to implement Signs of Suicide for all students in grades 7-12 as well as her work at Alderwood.
Just heard Ms Rockwood on New Day and she is awesome. My granddaughter has ADHD & we just moved from out of state and looking for doctor. We live in Sammamish and would like some recommendations if at all possible. Thank you
M G Wheeler