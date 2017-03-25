Alderwood Middle School student serves as page for State Rep. Strom Peterson

Nadah Abdulle, a student at Alderwood Middle School, served as a page this week in the Washington State House of Representatives.

Sponsored by State Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds), pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor.

In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.

Abdulle is the daughter Muna Ali and Loyan Kulmiye of Lynnwood.