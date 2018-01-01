Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club thanks Giving Tree participants

The Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club offers this message of thanks for Alderwood Mall Sharing Tree participants, after over 1,000 gifts were collected for those in need:

Thank you to Alderwood Mall and especially to the people of Lynnwood and our other surrounding communities for making this Season better for those in need.

This season marked the 29th anniversary of the Sharing Tree at Alderwood Mall. It is a community service project of the Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace in cooperation with General Growth Properties, Inc., managers and owners of the mall.

This year over 1,000 gifts were collected and distributed by the Alderwood-Terrace Rotary Club to a variety of community and social service agencies. Major recipients include the Edmonds Food Bank Toy Shop, Lynnwood High School’s Giving Tree and the Neighbors in Need Toy Shop. Clothes for Kids and The Community Homework Center, for first generation immigrant children also benefit from the generosity of the community. Gifts collected for seniors are provided to recipients at Aldercrest Skilled Nursing Facility.

The Rotary Club has made efforts to eliminate duplication of services across agencies and to enable more people to receive assistance during the holiday season. It is noteworthy that all gifts remain in our community, and that there is no administrative cost of this project.