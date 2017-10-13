‘Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety’ documentary screening Oct. 25

The cause and effect of anxiety in our children is the topic of a new documentary, “Angst: Breaking the Stigma Around Anxiety” being screened at King’s Schools in Shoreline on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

There are two screenings in the school’s Schirmer Auditorium: one from 5-6:30 p.m. and the other from 7-9 p.m. A question-and-answer session will follow the 7 p.m. screening. Parents are invited to bring their tween/teen (the movie is recommended for ages 12 and up).

The screenings, which are co-sponsored by ParentMap magazine and King’s Schools, are free for King’s School parents and students. Otherwise, the cost is $15 pre-sale and $18 at the door. Tickets are available at parentmap.com/angst.

King’s Schools are located at 19303 Fremont Ave. N. in Shoreline.