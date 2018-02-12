Annual Edmonds School District College Planning night Feb. 13

Families of Edmonds School District sophomores and juniors are invited to the Annual School District College Planning Night Tuesday, Feb. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. The event will be in the Great Hall at Meadowdale High School, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

This event brings over 30 college admission professionals from across the country to share their expert knowledge on a variety of topics involved in the college admission process. Sessions – here is the agenda – will cover a broad range of topics from financial aid, two-year, technical and four year colleges.