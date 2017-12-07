Annual Holiday House event for families in need could use volunteer help, donations this weekend

Holly House, an annual event that helps families in need in the Edmonds School District, is asking for some last-minute help for its annual holiday gift selection event this weekend.
Executive Director Pam Martinez says the organization could still use more regulation basketballs, footballs, soccer balls, boy toys for 5-11 year olds and warm teen pajama bottoms.
“We also need a lot of volunteers to make Holly House happen,” she said. Kids 8 and older are encouraged to volunteer on Saturday, Dec. 9. “We have 2,200 stockings to stuff,” Martinez said.
Volunteers are also needed for the following jobs:
- Loading up the gifts in the storage units, and unloading them at the Event Site, starting at 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 8 at Armadillo Storage – 23031 Highway 99, Edmonds
- Volunteers for tearing down Holly House, loading up trucks and taking things back to storage at 9 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, at Community Life Center, 19820 Scriber Lake Road, Lynnwood.
The entire Holly House event schedule is at hollyhouseforkids.blogspot.com.
Donations can be dropped off at
- Sparta’s Pizza on 176th and Highway 99
- Mountlake Terrace Senior Center on Lake Ballinger
- Or ordered directly off the Amazon Wish List and shipped directly:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/25XVYOG47W55H/ref=nav_wishlist_lists_1
For more information, contact Pam Martinez at pjkringle@comcast.net or by phone at 425-673-0526.