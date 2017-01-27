Another closure at Alderwood Mall, closeout sales on at Wet Seal

Wet Seal is closing all of its stores, including this one at Alderwood Mall. (Photo by David Carlos)

Wet Seal is closing the rest of its 171 remaining stores, including the one at Alderwood Mall.

The move by the women’s clothing retailer comes just two years after its first round of closures, when it shut down 338 stores and filed for bankruptcy.

Merchandise is marked down 20-40 percent throughout the store. (Photo by David Carlos)

The Wall Street Journal obtained a letter dated Jan. 20, in which company leaders inform employees that Wet Seal’s headquarters in Irvine, California will be permanently shutting down and all of its employees will be laid off.

The Alderwood store has not posted an exact closing date, but closeout sales are on now.

Wet Seal is located near JCPenney inside the mall, 3000 184th St. S.W.

