Another meeting Friday to learn more about organization formed to help local seniors age in place

Neighbors have another chance to learn more about the Northwest Neighbors Network this week in Mountlake Terrace.

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), a nonprofit organization formed to help seniors age in place in South Snohomish and North King counties is hosting an informational presentation this Friday, Feb. 24 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Learn how NNN plans to help community members stay living as long as possible in the comfort and security of their own homes or apartments, with support from neighborhood volunteers of all ages and pre-screened professionals.

NNN’s service area includes Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace and parts of Lynnwood south of 196th Street Southwest.

To learn more, visit www.northwestneighborsnetwork.org.