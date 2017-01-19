Another store to close this month at Alderwood Mall

1 of 6

The F.Y.E. store at Alderwood Mall is closing at the end of the month, due to non-renewal of their lease.

One of the store’s employees said the reason they are closing is that the store was outbid in its lease. It’s not yet known what store will take that place.

Closeout sales are on now at the Alderwood Mall location. The closest F.Y.E. stores still open are in Silverdale and Tukwila.

The chain’s website is fye.com.

F.Y.E.’s closure is the most recent of several changes at Alderwood Mall. The New Year brought other closures to the mall. CaliBurger also recently opened.

–Story and photos by David Carlos