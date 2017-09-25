Applications now open for Lynnwood Citizens Patrol, due Sept. 29

The Lynnwood Police Department is now recruiting members for the Citizens Patrol volunteer group.

Applications are due by Friday, Sept. 29.

The Citizens Patrol is a group of 50 individuals who work alongside police officers to provide support with various tasks which enhance the quality of life for our diverse Lynnwood communities.

Working in teams of two, Citizens Patrol members assist officers by directing traffic, opening locked vehicle doors, patrolling businesses and neighborhoods, assisting with vehicle battery jump starts and more.

Members are asked to sign up for two four-hour evening shifts per month and attend a monthly training meeting. Day and night shifts on weekends are also available.

How to get started:

Complete a volunteer application and background check Casual oral board interview Attend a unique five-week Citizens Patrol Training Academy starting Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017 ( 6-9:30 p.m. )

Application forms can be found on online: Citizens Patrol Online Application Form.