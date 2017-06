Kids ages 11-14 are invited to spend four days with the Lynnwood Fire Department during Kid’s Fire Camp this summer.

The camp will run from July 18-21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Snohomish County Fire District 1 administrative headquarters, 12425 Meridian Ave. in Everett. It costs $150 per child. A limited number of scholarships are available for financial hardship.

Applications for camp are now open. Click here for the application and for more information.