Windstorms continued to put some Alderwood Manor and Lynnwood residents in the dark on Tuesday night.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, over 1,500 customers were without power in the Alderwood Manor area of unincorporated Lynnwood and areas of northeast Lynnwood.

If you lose power, you can track the outage at https://outagemap.snopud.com/.