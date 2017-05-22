Arc Watch Works and MidiCi Pizza coming soon to Alderwood Mall

Arc Watch Works and Engraving is setting up a store at the mall, between Cool Bliss and Starbucks.

According to its website, it is a repair and retail site for all things watches and clocks.

Its other locations are at Northgate Mall and Bellevue. The Alderwood location is expected to open sometime this summer.

In the outdoor section of the mall, pizza restaurant MidiCi will soon open at the former site of Seattle Coffee Gear, near REI and Panera Bread.

Although the pizza company has restaurants nationwide, the Lynnwood location will be the first one in Washington state.

According to the company’s website, MidiCi offers “fresh, natural, high quality, mostly non-GMO high quality ingredients to create your ideal Neapolitan Pizza in the open, center-staged bustling kitchen, also known as ‘the heart.'” Pizzas are typically baked in 90 seconds.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

–By David Carlos