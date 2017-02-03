Armed bank robbery at Chase in Lynnwood

A Chase Bank in Lynnwood was robbed on Friday afternoon by a man who is considered armed and dangerous.

At 3:30 p.m., the man entered the bank, located at 17525 Highway 99. He displayed what appeared to be a gun in his waistband to an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lynnwood Police conducted an extensive search but could not locate the suspect. He is described as a white man with a beard wearing glasses. Detectives are actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lynnwood Police Department at 425-670-5600.