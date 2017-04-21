Ask the Lynnwood Cop: Keeping your car safe from prowlers

As the weather gets warmer, people head for parks and beaches — and so do thieves looking to steal items out of parked vehicles. Lynnwood Police Crime Prevention Specialist Lisa Wellington offers tips for keeping your valuables safe.
Thank you for the reminder about open sun roofs. I would not have thought of that and during the summer mine is open.