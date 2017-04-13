Public Safety Ask The Lynnwood Cop: Meet Lynnwood Police Chief Tom Davis Apr 13, 2017 151 1 Tom Davis discussed his priorities following his confirmation April 10 as the City of Lynnwood’s police chief.
I am very proud of our local police force. The men and women who work and serve our community is to be commended. It is very important that everyone support our members in “blue” and that our law enforcement team takes time to understand and support our citizens of diversity. Your job is much harder during this time and what is happening on the national front should not reflect what our community stands for. Motto: “Serve and Protect” – Thank you from a grateful citizen.