Attention high schoolers: Artwork submissions now open for chance to appear on ferry schedules

All students in grades 9-12 are invited to submit artwork to the Washington State Department of Transportation for a chance to be featured on the 2017 summer ferry schedules.

Submissions will be accepted from March 22 through April 10. Submissions should be themed “Summer sightings from the ferry.”

The winner’s artwork will be featured on more than 985,000 ferry schedules that will be printed and distributed across 10 ferry terminals and 22 vessels.

Submission requirements are as follows:

Dimensions:

Electronic: Submissions must be 300 dpi or higher, and portrait oriented. Submissions cannot exceed 16 MB.

By Mail: Submissions must be on 8.5 x 11 paper, and portrait oriented.

Media: We welcome a variety of media, both designs produced by hand and computer graphic design.Submissions must be in black and white. Color submissions will not be accepted. Artists are encouraged to use bold, strong lines.

Original artwork: All work must be original and include a ferry or elements of a ferry (i.e. life ring). No copyright images, text or other material will be accepted. (For example, artwork depicting characters from television shows, video games or books is not allowed).

Ownership: Artist submissions shall be treated as being free of restrictions and limitations to their use. By submitting artwork, you give ownership to WSF and authorize WSF to post your entry on our website indefinitely, and grant WSF the right to use, print and publish your design.

Deadline: All submissions must be received on Survey Monkey or mail by Monday, April 10.

For more information about the contest, click here.