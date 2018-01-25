Austin J. George: Service at St. Thomas More on Jan. 27

October 23, 1993 you came into our lives. We knew we were blessed the moment we saw you open those beautiful eyes and then started crying. You had the biggest smile even through the tears you would still be smiling. You touched everyone you came in contact with and they always had kind words about you. You lived a full life of times with your best friend Jesse and all your cousins that are truly your brothers. Your Brother Nick was always so protective of you and loved when you were old enough to join him in playing football. You loved hockey, soccer, baseball, and of course football. You loved your family, camping at Lake Chelan and Lake Curlew every year. You were so excited to go hunting and when you got your first deer. You would love to go to work with your mom at Microsoft and help the admins clean out the dreaded storage closets. You have traveled to Germany to visit your extended family and to understand your heritage. You traveled many times with your loved ones on trips abroad.

You have left us to grieve your passing and there are so many people that you have had an impact on in their lives. Some of those people that leave us wondering how we will move on are your loving parents Regina and Rob, your step parents Nicole and Steve, your brother Nicholas and sister Sydney, and of course the Kahlua’s; aunts Kim, Tami, Tina, and Mai; and your uncles Michael, Darrel, and Troy. The grandparents Renate, Opa, Darlene, John, Mike and Laurie who loved you with all their hearts as we all have. You have numerous cousins, and friends that will forever feel this pain.

As you look down from a better place know that our hearts will never be the same but we all have each other. We will focus on the good times and there will be many tears but also much laughter. That is who you were Bubba all about the laughter. Rest in Peace our sweet Austin.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 26, from 12 noon til 5 p.m.; with a Rosary beginning at 5 p.m. at Beck’s Tribute Center, 405 Fifth Ave. S. in Edmonds. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6511 – 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Please share memories at www.becksfunerahome.com.