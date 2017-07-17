Backpack giveaway on July 23 at TCC Verizon Wireless store in Lynnwood

More than 200 local kids in need can go to the TCC Verizon store in Lynnwood (19620 Highway 99) for a free backpack full of school supplies on Sunday, July 23 between 1-4 p.m. Backpacks will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Round Room LLC, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer, announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to ensure children across the U.S. are well prepared for the start of the school year. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies through its annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and Wireless Zone is now a part of the nationwide initiative.

“This is our fifth TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and we are ecstatic to bring Wireless Zone on board to assist in supporting the education of young children in our communities,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room.

Nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores across the U.S. are inviting local families and their children to visit select locations on Sunday, July 23, between 1-4 p.m., including the TCC location in Lynnwood, to pick up a backpack filled with various school supplies, including pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders and glue.

One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Each participating TCC store will donate 220 backpacks. All leftover backpacks will be donated to local schools.