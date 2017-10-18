Bail set at $1M for 19-year-old man accused of murdering 6-year-old nephew

Bail has been set at $1 million for Andrew Henckel, a 19-year-old man from Kerrville, Texas who is accused of murdering his 6-year-old nephew in Lynnwood on Monday.

Dayvid Pakko, a first grader at Beverly Elementary School in Lynnwood, was reported missing on Monday afternoon. His body was found in a dumpster near the apartment complex where he lived on Tuesday morning. Henckel, who was in Lynnwood for a family visit, was taken into custody that morning and arrested for murder by that afternoon after police say he described drowning the victim in a bathtub.

Henckel made his first appearance in Everett District Court on Tuesday afternoon. The bail was set during that appearance, on the condition that he not leave Washington state, according to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s office.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times reports defense attorneys argued against holding Henckel because he made statements admitting to murder without the presence of an attorney. The suspect is also on the autism spectrum.

Court documents released Wednesday also show detectives knew the suspect “has a form of autism,” but note that “he does not have a formal diagnosis and is not taking medication.” Henckel also completed high school with A’s and B’s and attended one year of college, court documents say.

The suspect’s father spoke to FOX 29 News in San Antonio. He told them “My autistic son, who would never hurt a fly, has been sequestered since last night by the police. Apparently, they evoked a confession from him. He had no lawyer present. No family present.”

The suspect and victim met for the first time during the suspect’s visit, FOX 29 reports.

Court documents released Wednesday reveal more details about the incident and the suspect’s confession.

The form states Henkel developed a plan to kill Pakko “with no motive provided” after the victim’s father left the residence. The suspect told officers he filled a bathtub with water and called the boy upstairs. He then held the victim under the water for 30 seconds until he stopped moving, and then left him face down in the water for approximately six minutes.

Court documents state detectives asked the suspect what happens when someone drowns, to which the suspect replied, “Lungs fill with water.” According to the form, Henckel said he knew that meant someone would die, and he said he was trying to “kill him.” He also told officers that he succeeded.

The cause of death and confirmation of the identity of the body found Tuesday morning has not yet been released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner. An arraignment date has not yet been set for Henckel.

A Go Fund Me page was started for the family at this link.