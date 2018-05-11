Bank robbery reported on 196th Street in Lynnwood, detectives investigating

Lynnwood Police detectives are investigating a bank robbery reported Friday afternoon before 2 p.m.

Washington Federal Bank, located at 5809 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood, reported the robbery at 1:55 p.m. A woman, described as about 5-foot-2 with facial acne and sunglasses, passed a note to a teller demanding money. She obtained an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a four-door sedan.

“The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned and unoccupied in the 19300 block of 60th Avenue West,” said Lynnwood Police Cmdr. Sean Doty.

Anyone with information about this bank robbery is asked to call Det. Jorgensen at 425-670-5632, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).