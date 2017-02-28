Barbara Crawford celebrates 100th birthday at Aegis of Lynnwood

A resident at Aegis of Lynnwood celebrated her 100th birthday last week.

Barbara Crawford was born Feb. 25, 1917 in Colorado. She spent most of her adult life living in American Indian Nations ranging from New Mexico, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington. She eventually moved to Spokane.

Crawford moved to Aegis of Lynnwood, 18700 44th Ave. W., in 2012 and celebrated her 100th birthday among friends and family there on Saturday, Feb. 25.

“Barbara always blooms where she is planted, and what a blossom she is,” Crawford’s daughter Patsy Swartz said.