Barbara Marie Armour: Dedicated to family, with warmth and love

Barbara Marie Armour 1927-2018

Barbara Marie Armour, our beloved Mother and Grandmother, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, May 2nd. Born on May 28, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. She was adopted and raised by two very loving parents, George and Estelle Anderson.

She lived through the Great Depression as a child and graduated from Bowen High School in 1945 and married Archibald Angus Armour in 1946. Her dedication to family brought joy and happiness to her and her four children, 11 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Her warmth and love were always surrounding each and every one of us.

She is survived by her son Calvin Armour, daughters Karen Broughton (Tim), Janice Sanders, and Georgia Cordova (Charlie).

Barbara will be greatly missed and never forgotten by both her family and many friends.