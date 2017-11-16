Bartell Drugs holding 15th annual Salvation Army Toy ‘N’ Joy drive

Bartell Drugs is again teaming up with the Salvation Army this year to bring a little holiday joy to needy children in the area.

The 15th annual Salvation Army “Toy ‘N’ Joy” drive is now underway and all four south Snohomish County Bartell Drugs locations are collecting new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 9. Bartell Drugs is also accepting cash donations as part of the drive.

Donation boxes are ready to accept toy donations at all four south Snohomish County Bartell Drugs locations; “giving trees” with the names of specific children who will benefit from the drive are set up at the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood stores. Cash donations can be made with any Bartell Drugs cashier.

“This community-wide drive helps make the holiday season brighter for deserving children in the neighborhoods we serve,” said Bartell Drugs CFO Rob Jensen. “The generous response by our customers over the past 15 years has been extremely gratifying.”

Last year more than 5,800 toys were collected at Bartell Drug locations in King, Pierce and Snohomish Counties during the month-long drive.

Salvation Army “Toy ‘N’ Joy” drive – Bartell Drugs south Snohomish County locations

23028 100th Ave. W., Edmonds

22803 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

2518 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

17633 Highway 99, Lynnwood

–By Doug Petrowski