Bartell Drugs pulls gun magazines from stores

If you’re looking for the latest editions of Guns and Ammo, Gun World, Firearms News, Tactical World or other periodicals targeted to the gun enthusiast, don’t go to Bartell Drugs.

In the wake of the recent school shootings and the national conversation about firearms, Bartell is joining the growing list of companies from retailers to airlines who are changing their policies.

“We’ve made the decision to pull these titles from our magazine racks, and have contacted our magazine distributors to request that they no longer supply them to Bartell,” Ric Brewer, Bartell Drugs spokesperson, said Friday. “They’ve never been big sellers for us anyway, we honestly don’t want them in our stores, and we feel that the time is right to simply stop offering them.”

According to Brewer, store managers have been instructed to remove any remaining gun magazines from the periodical racks.

A Northwest-based company, Bartell Drugs has been serving local customers since 1890 when it was founded by 21-year-old George Bartell. The company has 67 stores, including locations in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

— By Larry Vogel