Beverly, Sherwood elementaries receive 2017 National Let’s Move! award

Active Schools honored Beverly and Sherwood elementary schools with the 2017 Let’s Move! National Award for their outstanding efforts in creating an active school environment, thanks to the hard work and dedication of physical education teachers Thomas Davis and Pamela Thain, respectively. Beverly Elementary previously received the distinction in 2015 and they join Mountlake Terrace Elementary, which was awarded in 2016.

The Let’s Move! Active Schools National Award is the nation’s top physical education and physical activity distinction for K-12 schools. It celebrates a school’s commitment to integrating at least 60 minutes of physical activity before, during and after the school day. Only 452 schools across the country achieved this prestigious honor for 2017.

To earn a Let’s Move! Active Schools National Award, a school must have met significant benchmarks in five areas: physical education, physical activity before and after school, physical activity during school, staff involvement, and family and community engagement.